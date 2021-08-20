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Vax Narrative Crumbling: Doctors-People Worldwide Unite fight Medical Dictatorship, It's Time To Awaken
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1211 views • August 20, 2021
This video is a GREAT collection of Doctors worldwide that have spoke out at great risk to their personal and professional life. The threats aren't working anymore as more and more doctors, policeman, scientists, professionals, and people are NOT willing to trade a paycheck for LYING and betraying their fellow humans. Medical dictatorship and technocracy can exist in Democracy, Facism, Socialism, Communism, and Republics. This is NOT about politics, this is about human freedom VS. a facist corporate/government boot stomping on human faces FOREVER. Must watch and SHARE...only 8 minutes long.
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