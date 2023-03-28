Traitor pastors still covering-up elite shapeshift into werewolves & vampires to tear apart children

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (March 2023). We real Christian samurai warriors of Christ exposed every day in our same Twitter post for decades exposing that the reptilian hybrid globalist Satanist elites shapeshift into werewolves & vampires using the black magick witchcraft from their fallen angel bosses to hunt down and tear apart millions of human children to drink their adrenochrome blood, but these pastors still hide in silence condoning it because of their fear of assassinations and ridicule. What kind of crazy lunatic people are these Satan Lucifer’s religious system’s “ordained & allowed & trained & non-assassination-attempt-receiving” fake unbiblical job position pastors? These “women’s equality” “female church donators loving” pastors and “Bible verses redefining, women’s head coverings rebelling, fallen angel head controlled” religious Christian hordes cover-up tens of thousands of Satan Lucifer’s secrets & crimes & evils and these werewolves & vampires black nobility families reptilian hybrid and fallen angel incarnate avatar “hermaphrodite gay mafia elite” politicians & Hollywood celebrities & royal families & popes & church pastors & police chiefs & court judges & military leaders & school teachers & orphanage owners & nursery people & CIA NSA MI6 FBI agents & idol singers & fashion designers & artists & professors & corporate executives, which we real Christians exposed for decades in our daily Twitter & Facebook & YouTube websites, by risking our lives and getting cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms, and getting poisoned by NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and having demon spirits sent against us that rip apart in two their own Catholic Satanist exorcist priests, and having our incomes cut off for starvation, and having our families’ brains controlled to try to kill us, and having millions of gang-stalkers shoot us with Draco mobile phone EMP shock weapons in the eyes & heart & genital & liver & kidney every few minutes all day every day in every home & workplace & shop & restaurant & toilet & shower & forest & beach & park in every nation, and flesh-eating bacteria & hundreds of contagions placed in our shower & sink water, and our minds and coworkers’ minds manipulated to sabotage every job, and witchcraft & psychic attacks sent, and ridiculed by church people, and terminators and spirits sent into our childhood and past timelines to try to kill us or destroy our lives or sabotage us, and hundreds of other things every single day for decades. These pastors and fake Christians have the blood of 12 million children on their hands, who are tortured & lesbian raped (pegged) & satanically sacrificed & eaten and their human meat & bone ashes thrown into the supermarket food & church food & fast-food restaurant food by the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers pedophile cannibal Satanist Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” LGBTPB (lesbian gay bisexual transvestite pedophile bestiality) orgy child sex magick ritual New Age Wicca witch Druid feminists and their “gay mafia elites” servants and the 34 million Luciferian homes in America. These crazy lunatic “women’s rights” church pastors and “Jezebel spirit filled” “uncovered women’s heads fallen angel head controlled” “Satan Lucifer’s post-1960s cross-dress-project men’s pants cross-dressers” “unbiblical post-1873 10% salary illegal tithe income tax thieves” religious Christian hordes are making their church donators eat their own 800,000 kidnapped American children’s human meat in their own church foods





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





Tags:





#Jesus #Christ #Christian #BibleProphecy #JesusChrist #love #crypto #fashion #style #nature #amazing #follow #Illuminati #NWO #goal #motivation #design #inspiration #warning #healthy #family #life #lifestyle #democrat #republican #party #liberal #conservative #happy #beautiful #cute #baby #girl #boy #Pedogate #Pizzagate #pedophile #childtrafficking #humantrafficking #terrorism #nature #travel #friends #GMO #food #yummy #chemtrail #foodie #foodporn #fitness #medicare #medicaid #technology #science #secretspaceprogram #funny #lol #giveaway #crowdfunding #contest #competition #survival #photography #survival #armageddon #DonaldTrump #MAGA #QAnon #WWG1WGA #Coronavirus #COVID19 #5G #vaccine