Just Go Green, Jack!

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Green Energy Disaster
* [Bidan] just told America he has cancer.
* He thinks he is the only branch of government.
* How’d ya like me now, Jack? It’s a climate emergency, dummy!
* Republicans made it hot and rainy, obviously.
* Elites are still buying beachfront properties.
* It is not accidental that gas costs so much now.
* We are facing a man-made ‘code red for humanity’.
* Green energy disaster: Europe is now struggling to keep the lights on.
* Millions of Brits now living in ‘fuel poverty’.
* Energy crisis crushes nations all over the globe.
* The ‘climate emergency’ means more chaos and poverty.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-joe-biden-thinks-hes-only-branch-government
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 July 2022