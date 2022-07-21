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Just Go Green, Jack!
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
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143 views • July 21, 2022

Green Energy Disaster

* [Bidan] just told America he has cancer.

* He thinks he is the only branch of government.

* How’d ya like me now, Jack? It’s a climate emergency, dummy!

* Republicans made it hot and rainy, obviously.

* Elites are still buying beachfront properties.

* It is not accidental that gas costs so much now.

* We are facing a man-made ‘code red for humanity’.

* Green energy disaster: Europe is now struggling to keep the lights on.

* Millions of Brits now living in ‘fuel poverty’.

* Energy crisis crushes nations all over the globe.

* The ‘climate emergency’ means more chaos and poverty.


Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-joe-biden-thinks-hes-only-branch-government


The full version of this segment is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309793866112

Keywords
climate changetucker carlsonjoe bidenpete buttigiegtyrannycost of livingrenewable energyeconomic collapsegreen new dealgreen energyracketsocietal collapsefossil fuelmanufactured crisisenergy crisisfood pricebidenflationconsumer pricesgas priceenergy shortageblack-out
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