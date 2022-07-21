Just Go Green, Jack!

Green Energy Disaster

* [Bidan] just told America he has cancer.

* He thinks he is the only branch of government.

* How’d ya like me now, Jack? It’s a climate emergency, dummy!

* Republicans made it hot and rainy, obviously.

* Elites are still buying beachfront properties.

* It is not accidental that gas costs so much now.

* We are facing a man-made ‘code red for humanity’.

* Green energy disaster: Europe is now struggling to keep the lights on.

* Millions of Brits now living in ‘fuel poverty’.

* Energy crisis crushes nations all over the globe.

* The ‘climate emergency’ means more chaos and poverty.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-joe-biden-thinks-hes-only-branch-government





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 20 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309793866112

