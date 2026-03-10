George Carlin, 20-something years ago, & the takes are perfectly applicable today - flashback

What's fascinating and sad is that you can take a lot of the media from 20-something years ago, and the takes are perfectly applicable today.

Adding current:

Trump has appointed ERIKA KIRK to fill a seat on the Air Force Academy’s Board of Visitors.

Her late husband Charlie Kirk was a member of the Board before his death.

As a Board of Visitors member, Erika Kirk is one of 16 members responsible for making recommendations to the Secretary of War about changes at the Air Force Academy.