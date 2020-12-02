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Foundational Knowledge - Intro
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244 views • December 02, 2020
www.awarriorcalls.com this site the world must go to for enormous TRUTH!
This video is the intro to the 4 'Foundational Knowledge Series' created for YOU and our world.
You will not find a bigger truth in this world exposed along with the solution to wipe out corruption like never before... it's time you wake up.
Spread this website link and it's truth far and wide... this is a global push now to awake the people to the power we hold and the deceit and LIES all around us.
Gods Speed
This video is the intro to the 4 'Foundational Knowledge Series' created for YOU and our world.
You will not find a bigger truth in this world exposed along with the solution to wipe out corruption like never before... it's time you wake up.
Spread this website link and it's truth far and wide... this is a global push now to awake the people to the power we hold and the deceit and LIES all around us.
Gods Speed
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