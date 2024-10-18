Garden from an apartment

Creating community will be one of the things the new earth will be creative and active in.

Once Nesara kicks in, mankind will return to the sacred and be more concerned with each other. We wont be so focused on just our own four walls. Creating heaven on earth is up to us. You and I.

Gardening will be one of the things men and women will return too. Quality food, cooperation and once again becoming one with each other and this cool earth realm we abide in.

My first gardening videos

Video from Thrivalism Thursday March 14th "DARK TO LIGHT"

The art of the comeback. How will the puzzle pieces fit together are the whole earth realm returns to "WE THE PEOPLE."

Video from Thrivalism Thursday March 21st "Creating Dreams in Field Of The Universe."





