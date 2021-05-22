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SLIMY SCUMBAG MATT HANCOCK MAKES YET ANOTHER FREUDIAN SLIP- "THATS WHY WE MADE.... A NEW VARIANT"
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93 views • May 22, 2021
(RE-UPLOAD) The Gift That Keeps on Giving, Slimy Piece of Shit Scumbag Matt Hancock Makes Another Freudian Slip When He Is Supposed to Say "Thats Why We Made a New Variant" but Manages to Weasel Out of It in a Split Second by Interjecting "the Presence of a New Variant" but His Face Tells Us Everything We Need to Know, I Dont Know How Many Times Hancock Has to Reveal to the Public Just What and Who He Is With His Gaffes but if the Public Arent Getting What an Evil Sell-out Puppet He Is by Now There Is No Hope for Them. Credit to / Pulled from here ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/wIoJLmpD3zfr/
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