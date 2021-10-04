© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Vaccinated while pregnant. Gloated about being vaccinated, pregnant and breastfeeding. Child is dead
Follow
3
Share
Report
888 views • October 04, 2021
Description from HerbalGurl
Mother knew best. After all she had a Masters degree in Public Health. 6
years of brainwashing. Living in Washington DC. That kid never had a
chance. How much did that high quality education cost you? I know at
least part of what it cost you. Your child. Now lets see if she blames
it on the unvaccianted. She was a walking talking billboard for Pfizer
and Moderna and now she has locked down her social media accounts. . . .
Mother knew best. After all she had a Masters degree in Public Health. 6
years of brainwashing. Living in Washington DC. That kid never had a
chance. How much did that high quality education cost you? I know at
least part of what it cost you. Your child. Now lets see if she blames
it on the unvaccianted. She was a walking talking billboard for Pfizer
and Moderna and now she has locked down her social media accounts. . . .
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.