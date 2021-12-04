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Dr. Stella Immanuel on COVID and Ivermectin, featured on "The Candace Owens Show".
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101 views • December 04, 2021
Sourced from: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5g7EWA9GFkQ
Dr. Stella Immanuel was censored on every social media platform after she questioned the mainstream media’s narrative on COVID-19. So why has medicine become so politicized and polarizing? She discusses this and much more on this episode of The Candace Owens Show.
Dr. Stella Immanuel was censored on every social media platform after she questioned the mainstream media’s narrative on COVID-19. So why has medicine become so politicized and polarizing? She discusses this and much more on this episode of The Candace Owens Show.
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