9. DERO Course: Engram GUI Wallet, Sending DERO

GTWY Academy Presents "DERO and DVM-BASIC: The Complete Developer's Guide"



https://dero.io



Notes:

On the "Send Money" screen, after filling the form, when you click on the "Save" button, it just adds the transfer to a pending list of transfers. No transaction is going out! You need to click on the "Send All" button, to actually dispatch the transaction. That way, you can prepare a list of transfers, and then trigger the dispatching of all the transactions of all those "Saved Transfers" at once. It took me a little bit of time to figure that out, so thank you for sticking around in the video.

