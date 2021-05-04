EP 2430-6PM Biden Wants To Bypass The Constitution By Partnering With 'Private Firms' To Spy On Americans  

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The Biden Administration will be partnering with private firms to surveil “domestic terrorists” online. In other words, since the Biden Admin can’t spy without a warrant or probable cause/ongoing investigation, they will outsource it to the private sector. The Department of Homeland Security can only browse through open social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook etc. and cannot assume false identities to infiltrate private messaging apps. However, there is a plan in the works to circumvent the Department’s limits so the government can monitor online chatter in private messaging apps like Telegram. https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17572
Special Guests: Rod Taylor and Scott Brewster are from Oregon They founded "Citizens Restoring Liberty." A people's action group dedicated to election integrity, unity between patriots and taking action when needed in the community and state. They are dealing with actions in the Pacific Northwest and are focussed on bringing them nationally. They have Organized Trump Trains traveling up the west coast, been to all 3 DC rallies and have been on several national shows. The current focus is on our Freedom, Faith, and Family Festival on May 29th. The festival will include Live Music, National Speakers, Local Business heroes, Pastors, Radio Talk Show Hosts,Nurses and youths that are fighting the mask mandate in their schools https://www.brighteon.com/4e42c2f3-d075-413f-aaaf-a9013869290c https://www.citizensrestoringliberty.com/
Arizona Representative Mark Finchem was born in Detroit, Michigan, and grew up in West Michigan. He served 21-years with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety, first as a firefighter/paramedic, then as a law enforcement officer. https://votefinchem.com/
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