Richard Medhurst - highlights that the Israeli Attack on the Iranian Consulate in Syria Constitutes a Violation of the UN Charter - PressTV

Richard Medhurst highlights that the Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria constitutes a violation of the UN Charter, the Geneva Convention, and the Vienna Convention, making it understandable that Iran's response should be proportionate against Israel.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.