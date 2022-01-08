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Mirror: Goodbye Premier Dan Andrews. The Melbourne Rebellion has begun
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50 views • January 08, 2022
All the work has paid off in Australia. Melbourne people have taken to the street. It is huge. This video will show people power and it will grow. It becomes mainstream. It started with a handful and over two years has grown to this size. Watch the excitement. They want their leader to leave.
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