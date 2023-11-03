Dr.SHIVA™ Twitter Space - The People Vs. Zionism: How We Win
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Streamed live Nov/2/2023In this revelatory discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer, activist and candidate for president, discusses the intricate dynamics of Zionism, a political ideology masquerading as religion. Being a part of the anti-Zionist movement since his early activist days at MIT, he vividly illustrates the exploitation of religious notions for personal gains and power dynamics by these so-called Zionists. Expressing concerns about the devastating impacts of Zionism, including the ongoing genocide in Palestine and the Palestinian crisis, he stresses the urgent need to build a bottoms-up movement to combat Zionism and other such oppressive forces. He also speaks on the hypocrisy of self-proclaimed anti-Zionists who support Zionists like Booby Kennedy. The talk ends with a call to action, urging listeners to participate in the upcoming open house discussion on the same. Link to post with full video & transcript: https://vashiva.com/twitter-space-peo... 00:00 Introduction and Welcome 00:02 Overview of the Twitter Space and Upcoming Events 00:33 Discussion on Zionism and Personal Activism 01:03 Current Political Climate and the Role of Zionism 02:33 Critique of Political Figures and Their Stance on Zionism 02:47 Exposing the Hypocrisy of Anti-Zionist Supporters 03:05 Discussion on Vaccination and Medical Freedom 03:46 Defining Zionism and Its Implications 04:11 The Role of Zionism in Global Politics 05:34 The Creation and Role of Hamas 07:31 The Influence of Zionism in U.S. Politics 10:53 The Impact of Zionism on Global Economy 11:10 The Role of Zionism in the U.S. Financial System 13:34 The Importance of Building a Movement 18:47 The Role of Zionism in Historical Conflicts 12:05 The Need for Education and Activism 27:00 The Role of Zionism in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict 29:24 The Importance of Understanding Systems 31:33 The Role of Zionism in Global Conflicts 35:23 The Impact of Zionism on the U.S. Presidential Race 39:18 The Role of Zionism in the Israeli Economy 41:58 The Role of Zionism in the U.S. Economy 45:20 The Role of Zionism in Global Politics 49:18 The Importance of Building a Movement 53:33 The Role of Zionism in the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict 56:47 The Importance of Understanding Systems 01:01:29 The Role of Zionism in Global Conflicts 01:05:46 The Impact of Zionism on the U.S. Presidential Race 01:08:35 The Role of Zionism in the Israeli Economy 01:11:25 The Role of Zionism in the U.S. Economy Time for US. Shiva4President.com Get Educated, or Be Enslaved TruthFreedomHealth.com To attend an online OPEN HOUSE with Dr.SHIVA this THURSDAY at 11 AM EST or 8 PM EST. RSVP at: VASHIVA.com/ORIENTATION. Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit https://TruthFreedomHealth.com and contribute to this global educational movement to become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more at https://TruthFreedomHealth.com. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e: [email protected] w: https://vashiva.com w: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com w: https://Shiva4President.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@drvashiva Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashiva
