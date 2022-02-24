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Silent War Ep. 6170: "Potential Extinction" as Bank Run Cancels Emergency Powers in New Kanada..for now.
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152 views • February 24, 2022
In this episode of The Silent War:
“Potential Extinction”: 48 Top Global Scientists Sign Declaration – Demand Ban on Fauci’s “Gain of Function” Research.
Critical Race Theory Makes Its Way Into Mandatory Trainings At Top US Medical Schools, New Database Shows.
Idaho House Passes Bill Banning Ballot Harvesting.
7-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Choked, Put In Restraint Hold, Thrown Across Room For Not Wearing Mask In School.
Democrat Candidate for US House Gets Drunk at Little Girls’ Sleepover, Swears at Them, Insists She’s Woman of Color, Throws Up in Their Shoes.
Kyle Rittenhouse To Sue Whoopi Goldberg, Other 'Celebrities, Politicians And Athletes' For Calling Him A Murderer.
Fascists Loyal to Justin Trudeau Publish Map and Info of All of the Freedom Convoy Donors in Ontario.
Trudeau Revokes Emergency Powers Act.
France Deactivates 4 Million Vaccine Passports, Forcing Double-Jabbed Citizens to Decide Between Taking the Booster or Being Shunned From Society.
China Strengthens Its Hold on Hong Kong Ordering Compulsory COVID Tests for All Citizens.
Supreme Court Rejects Bid for Religious Opt-Out From COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate.
Russian Ambassador Warns "Ordinary Americans" About To Feel The Pain.
Board Member of Large German Health Insurance Company Sounds the Alarm: Side Effects of COVID Vaccines Much Higher Than Official Reports
All of this, and more.
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“Potential Extinction”: 48 Top Global Scientists Sign Declaration – Demand Ban on Fauci’s “Gain of Function” Research.
Critical Race Theory Makes Its Way Into Mandatory Trainings At Top US Medical Schools, New Database Shows.
Idaho House Passes Bill Banning Ballot Harvesting.
7-Year-Old Boy Allegedly Choked, Put In Restraint Hold, Thrown Across Room For Not Wearing Mask In School.
Democrat Candidate for US House Gets Drunk at Little Girls’ Sleepover, Swears at Them, Insists She’s Woman of Color, Throws Up in Their Shoes.
Kyle Rittenhouse To Sue Whoopi Goldberg, Other 'Celebrities, Politicians And Athletes' For Calling Him A Murderer.
Fascists Loyal to Justin Trudeau Publish Map and Info of All of the Freedom Convoy Donors in Ontario.
Trudeau Revokes Emergency Powers Act.
France Deactivates 4 Million Vaccine Passports, Forcing Double-Jabbed Citizens to Decide Between Taking the Booster or Being Shunned From Society.
China Strengthens Its Hold on Hong Kong Ordering Compulsory COVID Tests for All Citizens.
Supreme Court Rejects Bid for Religious Opt-Out From COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate.
Russian Ambassador Warns "Ordinary Americans" About To Feel The Pain.
Board Member of Large German Health Insurance Company Sounds the Alarm: Side Effects of COVID Vaccines Much Higher Than Official Reports
All of this, and more.
For breaking news from one of the most over the target and censored names in the world join our 100% Free newsletter at www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/news
Also follow us at Gab
https://gab.com/nemosnewsnetwork
Nemos News is 100% listener funded. Thank you for your support in our mission to Break the Cycle of Fake News.
If you value our work please consider supporting us with our vetted patriot sponsors!
www.NemosNewsNetwork.com/sponsors
Shop Patriot & Detox the Deep State with www.RedPillLiving.com, Home of Sleepy Joe - the world's most powerful all natural sleep formula & The Great Awakening Gourmet Coffee for Patriots.
"Our Specialty, is Waking People Up."
Other Links
Join our Telegram chat: https://NemosNewsNetwork.com/chat
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