© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Forbidden Natural Cures With Kate Shemirani
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
1052 views • December 19, 2020
Our bodies are designed by our Creator to be healthy and even within their own makeup and the foods that come naturally from the earth, they are designed to be able to heal themselves when proper care is given to what we take into them. The Sons of Liberty's health and wellness expert Kate Shemirani discusses natural cures for ailments rather than depending upon Big Pharma's synthetic symptom masks. This is for information purposes only. If you require medical advice, please see your doctor.
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/forbidden-natural-cures-with-kate-shemirani/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
See more here: https://settingbrushfires.com/forbidden-natural-cures-with-kate-shemirani/
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.