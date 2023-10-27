Create New Account
Why Pfizer Never Came To India?
Published Yesterday

The Pfizer “vaccine” never got to India for 2 reasons:


1) The Indian government insisted on a local trial which Pfizer flatly refused.


2) Pfizer insisted on legal immunity which the Indian government flatly refused.


Well done, India.🇮🇳

