Why Pfizer Never Came To India?

The Pfizer “vaccine” never got to India for 2 reasons:
1) The Indian government insisted on a local trial which Pfizer flatly refused.
2) Pfizer insisted on legal immunity which the Indian government flatly refused.
Well done, India.🇮🇳
