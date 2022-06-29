Mass Death At Texas Border: Over 50 Dead Illegals Found Locked In Tractor Trailer At Biden’s Lawless Border – FULL SHOW 6/28/22

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Alex Jones breaks down how a tractor trailer was found at the Texas border with over 50 illegal immigrants who were locked inside now deceased from the summer heat. Now, the mainstream media is covering up the cartel connection to human trafficking across the border. After appearing on Tucker Carlson's Fox news program, Drew Hernandez joins Alex Jones live via Skype to break down how the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling will influence the American populace, both spiritually and culturally. Wayne Allyn Root hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show and publicly challenges radio show host Howard Stern to a debate, a battle of each of their ideas.