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ORWELL CITY: OBSERVATIONS OF POSSIBLE MICROBIOTA IN COVID MRNA VACCINES BY DR. PABLO CAMPRA MADRID
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94 views • October 19, 2021
Credit to ORWELLITO
Dr. Pablo Campra's photos of Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen & Moderna under optical microscope commented by La Quinta Columna (Dr. José Luis Sevillano and Ricardo Delgado).
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/microbiota.html
Dr. Pablo Campra's photos of Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Janssen & Moderna under optical microscope commented by La Quinta Columna (Dr. José Luis Sevillano and Ricardo Delgado).
More information: https://www.orwell.city/2021/10/microbiota.html
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