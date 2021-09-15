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Tyrannical Hospital Murders Veronica Wolski - Her Doctor Speaks Out - Murder for money!
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1125 views • September 15, 2021
Dr. Lee Vliet had everything ready for Veronica Wolski to get the treatment she needed to survive COVID, but instead, Wolski was locked in the hospital and separated from any advocacy.
This is the Top Down Lockstep Medical Care direct from the Rockefellers who have held sway over all medical practice for the last 100 years plus. The Oil business Pharma poison they promote for profit - literally "Murder for Money" quoting Stew Peters! Every system is poisoned, right from your food and water, to make you sick, so you think you can get well with their Pharma! In bed with Bayer and Pharma! Have you not realized Bayer bought Monsanto and they're into both Pharma and Pesticides, which is why I say "In Bed With Bayer" There is only profit in the sick people, healthy or dead, there is no money to be made! Hospitals are controlled by The Rockefeller Foundation, just like Bill gates and Fauci! Protocols of poison in every human life support system is affected worldwide! Kabbalism is the problem! Black Rock and Black Stone Kabbalistic money world control, the juice of Satan!
Vliet joined Stew Peters for an EXCLUSIVE conversation following that tyrannical killing of the Chicago freedom activist.
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https://rumble.com/vmiebn-killed-by-tyranny-veronica-wolskis-doctor-speaks-out.html
This is the Top Down Lockstep Medical Care direct from the Rockefellers who have held sway over all medical practice for the last 100 years plus. The Oil business Pharma poison they promote for profit - literally "Murder for Money" quoting Stew Peters! Every system is poisoned, right from your food and water, to make you sick, so you think you can get well with their Pharma! In bed with Bayer and Pharma! Have you not realized Bayer bought Monsanto and they're into both Pharma and Pesticides, which is why I say "In Bed With Bayer" There is only profit in the sick people, healthy or dead, there is no money to be made! Hospitals are controlled by The Rockefeller Foundation, just like Bill gates and Fauci! Protocols of poison in every human life support system is affected worldwide! Kabbalism is the problem! Black Rock and Black Stone Kabbalistic money world control, the juice of Satan!
Vliet joined Stew Peters for an EXCLUSIVE conversation following that tyrannical killing of the Chicago freedom activist.
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
https://rumble.com/vmiebn-killed-by-tyranny-veronica-wolskis-doctor-speaks-out.html
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