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The Canadian Civil Liberties Association is taking Trudeau to Court for Emergency Act that Seriously Infringes the Charter Rights of Canadians, Unconstitutional.
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150 views • February 22, 2022
https://thepostmillennial.com/canadian-civil-liberties-association-announces-lawsuit-over-trudeaus-emergencies-act
On Thursday, Feb. 17th 2022, The Canadian Civil Liberties Association formally challenged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's usage of Emergencies Act against the Canada truck protesters. They’re taking him to court for actions that "seriously infringes the Charter rights of Canadians.".....
On Thursday, Feb. 17th 2022, The Canadian Civil Liberties Association formally challenged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's usage of Emergencies Act against the Canada truck protesters. They’re taking him to court for actions that "seriously infringes the Charter rights of Canadians.".....
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