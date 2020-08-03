© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bro Dave Ch. 25 The Final Battle of Armageddon Commentary
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • August 03, 2020
In this final video of the series, Brother Dave talks about the Armageddon prophecy that relates to the last day and final battle between the heavenly armies and the military forces of Earth.
This Brother Dave video is also a commentary on chapter 25 of our apocalyptic video novel Survivors.
Visit the ES forum to leave comments https://goo.gl/VHrtB8 or visit the contact page to get in touch (https://goo.gl/CqzA7o)
You can also find our email address on the "About" section on this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
This Brother Dave video is also a commentary on chapter 25 of our apocalyptic video novel Survivors.
Visit the ES forum to leave comments https://goo.gl/VHrtB8 or visit the contact page to get in touch (https://goo.gl/CqzA7o)
You can also find our email address on the "About" section on this channel.
***
End Time Survivors is a movement preparing people for something called "The Great Tribulation". We welcome contributions from others.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.