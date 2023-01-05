Create New Account
Did Trump utter racial slurs about Barack Obama, and Mexicans?
(Thumbnail) — Source 1:https://theweek.com/articles/875118/cursing-president

The cursing president — How Trump changed America's rules about profanity; Published by Windsor Mann; The Week™ is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher.; © Future US, LLC. All rights reserved.; Date published: November 7, 2019; Illustrated by | SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images, natrot/iStock, Nenov/iStock; Date of website access: April 25, 2022.


Source 2: https://youtu.be/JTqeFYnTbu8

(James 1:8) "A double-minded man is unstable in all his ways."; Published by Donald Trump: (the) Son of Perdition Exposed; YouTube; Date published: January 5, 2021; Date of website access: April 25, 2022.


Source 3: https://youtu.be/Jcyb4ibtn5g

Fred Trump was arrested with one-thousand other Klu Klux Klansmen at a rally in 1927 in Queens, NY; Published by Donald Trump: (the) Son of Perdition Exposed; YouTube; Date published: January 5, 2021; Date of website access: April 25, 2022.


Source 4: https://youtu.be/Lgu516MzN6k

Divorced twice, married thrice, and Trump has had affairs with porn stars, models, and supermodels; Published by Donald Trump: (the) Son of Perdition Exposed; YouTube; Date published: December 24, 2020; Date of website access: April 25, 2022.


Source 5:

https://www.blueletterbible.org/kjv/dan/11/38/p0/t_conc_861038

Sublink: https://www.blueletterbible.org/

Published by Blue Letter Bible is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization; ©2022 Blue Letter Bible | Privacy Policy; Date published: unknown; Old testament scripture; (Daniel 11:38); Date of website access: April 25, 2022.


Source 6: https://youtu.be/MOubclhsw2g

Stormy Daniels on Seeing Trump Call Obama the N-Word & Phone Call with Hillary Clinton (Part 7); Published by djvlad; YouTube; Date published: April 24, 2022; Date of website access: April 25, 2022.



Keywords
satanhate speechnew york timesdonald trumpnew yorknew world ordersatanicsatanismfreemasonryku klux klanwhite knightbrooklynmexicansn wordlucis trustjanusdemagoguerydemagoguetwo facedfred trump arrestedkkk rallytrump racist

