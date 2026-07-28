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IDF US Policing attempted to kidnap my daughter out of Toy Store
#5Slampig
#5Slampig
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61 views • 2 days ago

I am @SvenVonErick on Gab dot com, X, Rumble, Bitchute & Telegram. 

If you contact me please tell me how you got my contact information. I don't check comments or email. 

Steven G. Erickson 

215 S. Broadway 217 

Salem, NH 03079 USA 


1 706 740 9324 For Voicemails. 


#WBNemesis 


Thumbnail is of my Grandaughter Summer who turned 3 on July 14. I will never meet her as I tried to turn IDF US Policing for trying to kidnap her so they then confiscated all my property & railroaded me to prison out of Court Zip Code 06066 in 2002. 


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politicsusconspiracy
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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