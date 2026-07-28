IDF US Policing attempted to kidnap my daughter out of Toy Store

I am @SvenVonErick on Gab dot com, X, Rumble, Bitchute & Telegram.

If you contact me please tell me how you got my contact information. I don't check comments or email.

Steven G. Erickson

215 S. Broadway 217

Salem, NH 03079 USA





1 706 740 9324 For Voicemails.





#WBNemesis





Thumbnail is of my Grandaughter Summer who turned 3 on July 14. I will never meet her as I tried to turn IDF US Policing for trying to kidnap her so they then confiscated all my property & railroaded me to prison out of Court Zip Code 06066 in 2002.



