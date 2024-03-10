Create New Account
1 Billion to be displaced due to Climate change, 1500 Neuralink test Monkeys killed, Surveillance, Hive MIND
Elon Musk's one of the FDA approved Chip companies- Neuralink Trials killed over 1500 Monkeys - this is on Daily Mail news . And his human TRIAL.

Elon Musk's Starlink update- Satellites launched taking over stars in our skies.

NWO GOAL by 2050 or 2030 - 1 Billion to be displaced due to Climate control.

Surveillance in Southern Ca

Hive MIND

climate controlelon muskneuralink

