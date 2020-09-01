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Infrared Saunas move the Lymph and Resonate with your Body's Chemistry - The Relax Sauna
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42 views • September 01, 2020
The Relax Far Infrared Sauna uses special far infrared generators found only in the Relax Sauna. They are designed to emit the specific frequency of far-infrared which the body can absorb. 4-14 microns. The human body emits far infrared in this range (averaging around 12 microns).
Phillip Wilson: "They say there’s like a dichotomy. The nutrition people say nutrition is very very important. And, then, the exercise buffs will say exercise is important. Well, far infrared energy is, actually, what it causes in the body is movement. Exercise is a subset of movement. It’s not exercise which is important, it is the movement of the cell.
And, the movement of the cells, in detoxifying the body and cleansing the body, activating in the whole lymphatic system of the body to detoxify the body, that makes it easier for you to absorb nutrients now. So, you need the nutrients which can now be absorbed. When before, because the mercury was in the body, and that’s where the magnesium belongs but the mercury was there, so, you get the mercury out. And, now, you can absorb nutrients.
So, you need movement. You need the lymphatic system to be activated. It’s just the heat on the outside. Well, it’s the far-infrared. The far infrared, actually, penetrates 1 3/4 inches to 2 inches in the body. And, that pulsates the water molecules and, basically, activates every cell of the body. It increases the core temperature. It’s called, like BenGay, you can feel the deep penetrating in the warmth.
You go out on a hot day or a cold day. You’ve got a winter coat on a cold day. The sun is really hot and you close your eyes and, oh, it feels so good inside your body. You can feel the deep penetrating warmth going through your winter coat to your core. That’s what this feels like.
Now, you know, turtle eggs they hatch. Snake eggs, they hatch. Well, how do they hatch? They’re in the sand. The far infrared energy goes through the sand and resonates with the water in turtle eggs or snake eggs and causes the embryo to get warm and grow and activate and grow into a turtle or a snake.
I like to say that chickens cheat. They lie on the eggs and it’s the far-infrared energy from the chicken’s body that causes the water cells to resonate. When you hug someone, you can feel their far infrared energy. That’s the warmth you feel."
"The wavelength of radiation emitted depends on the temperature of the objects. Such radiation is sometimes called thermal radiation. Most of the radiation emitted by the human body is in the infrared region, mainly at the wavelength of 12 microns." - quoted from http://www.hko.gov.hk/education/edu02rga/radiation/radiation_02-e.htm
What makes the Relax sauna different from other far-infrared saunas? Find out - https://www.relaxsaunas.com
Please like and subscribe to find out more!
Phillip Wilson: "They say there’s like a dichotomy. The nutrition people say nutrition is very very important. And, then, the exercise buffs will say exercise is important. Well, far infrared energy is, actually, what it causes in the body is movement. Exercise is a subset of movement. It’s not exercise which is important, it is the movement of the cell.
And, the movement of the cells, in detoxifying the body and cleansing the body, activating in the whole lymphatic system of the body to detoxify the body, that makes it easier for you to absorb nutrients now. So, you need the nutrients which can now be absorbed. When before, because the mercury was in the body, and that’s where the magnesium belongs but the mercury was there, so, you get the mercury out. And, now, you can absorb nutrients.
So, you need movement. You need the lymphatic system to be activated. It’s just the heat on the outside. Well, it’s the far-infrared. The far infrared, actually, penetrates 1 3/4 inches to 2 inches in the body. And, that pulsates the water molecules and, basically, activates every cell of the body. It increases the core temperature. It’s called, like BenGay, you can feel the deep penetrating in the warmth.
You go out on a hot day or a cold day. You’ve got a winter coat on a cold day. The sun is really hot and you close your eyes and, oh, it feels so good inside your body. You can feel the deep penetrating warmth going through your winter coat to your core. That’s what this feels like.
Now, you know, turtle eggs they hatch. Snake eggs, they hatch. Well, how do they hatch? They’re in the sand. The far infrared energy goes through the sand and resonates with the water in turtle eggs or snake eggs and causes the embryo to get warm and grow and activate and grow into a turtle or a snake.
I like to say that chickens cheat. They lie on the eggs and it’s the far-infrared energy from the chicken’s body that causes the water cells to resonate. When you hug someone, you can feel their far infrared energy. That’s the warmth you feel."
"The wavelength of radiation emitted depends on the temperature of the objects. Such radiation is sometimes called thermal radiation. Most of the radiation emitted by the human body is in the infrared region, mainly at the wavelength of 12 microns." - quoted from http://www.hko.gov.hk/education/edu02rga/radiation/radiation_02-e.htm
What makes the Relax sauna different from other far-infrared saunas? Find out - https://www.relaxsaunas.com
Please like and subscribe to find out more!
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