FIRST LOOK at the trucker convoy headed to the border
High Hopes
Published 12 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Jan 31, 2024


The Take Our Border Back trucker convoy is heading to the southern border and the Blaze Originals documentary team is embedded to bring exclusive reporting. Glenn's head writer and researcher Jason Buttrill calls into the radio program with the first of these updates. "This is not a Jan. 6 crowd as of now," he tells Glenn as the convoy prepares to head from Louisiana to Texas. "It's more MLK vibes."


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCHdwdMrbs8

borderglenn beckconvoytruckerstake our border back

