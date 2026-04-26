Never bought the lie

they sold instore



brainwashed slaves

always wanting more



machine heads

empty screens



Feed the system

Killed their SCREAMS



Hold the faith

lock it in

They can’t touch

What’s within

Let it rise

WE WILL WIN



Stranger

in a strange land

Not your slave

Not your brand

Put me down

still I stand

Stranger

in a strange land



Evil minds

closed gates



Faster faster

Package hate



Not for sale

Not controlled



Faith intact

Core won’t fold



Hold the faith

Lock it in

They can’t touch

What’s within

Let it rise

WE WILL WIN



Stranger

in a strange land

Not your slave

Not your brand

Put me down

still I stand

Stranger

in a strange land



Be strong

Take a stand



Not your slave

Not your brand



Truth cut copy

and Replaced



Greed fed lies

you're a disgrace



Hold the faith

lock it in

They can’t touch

What’s within

Let it rise

WE WILL WIN



Stranger

in a strange land

Not your slave

Not your brand

Put me down

still I stand

Stranger

in a strange land



They can’t touch

What’s within



LET IT RISE

WE WILL WIN



They can’t touch

What’s within



LET IT RISE

WE WILL WIN