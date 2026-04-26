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Never bought the lie
they sold instore
brainwashed slaves
always wanting more
machine heads
empty screens
Feed the system
Killed their SCREAMS
Hold the faith
lock it in
They can’t touch
What’s within
Let it rise
WE WILL WIN
Stranger
in a strange land
Not your slave
Not your brand
Put me down
still I stand
Stranger
in a strange land
Evil minds
closed gates
Faster faster
Package hate
Not for sale
Not controlled
Faith intact
Core won’t fold
Hold the faith
Lock it in
They can’t touch
What’s within
Let it rise
WE WILL WIN
Stranger
in a strange land
Not your slave
Not your brand
Put me down
still I stand
Stranger
in a strange land
Be strong
Take a stand
Not your slave
Not your brand
Truth cut copy
and Replaced
Greed fed lies
you're a disgrace
Hold the faith
lock it in
They can’t touch
What’s within
Let it rise
WE WILL WIN
Stranger
in a strange land
Not your slave
Not your brand
Put me down
still I stand
Stranger
in a strange land
They can’t touch
What’s within
LET IT RISE
WE WILL WIN
They can’t touch
What’s within
LET IT RISE
WE WILL WIN