US Freedom Flyers Josh Yoder Fights Medical Tyranny and Government Overreach

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veteran airline pilot Josh Yoder co-founded the US Freedom Flyers (USFF) connecting transportation professionals and passengers together to stop medical tyranny and government overreach. The Pfizer documents clearly explain the potential side effects of the jab including blood clots, cardiac arrest, pericarditis, strokes, etc. which can all lead to sudden death. Now that US Representative Ritchie Torres proposed the H.R.4980 bill which would require all domestic passengers be “vaccinated,” this battle far surpasses the protection of our jobs. USFF is now suing Joe Biden’s administration due to these illegal and deadly federal mandates.
TAKEAWAYS
Master Executive Council Chairman of the Air Line Pilots Association Todd Insler pushes illegal jab on airline personnel
Those who mandated experimental “vaccines” are in violation of the Nuremberg Code which includes severe penalties up to and including death
Fair representation lawsuits are being considered after unions refuse to represent unvaccinated members
Mandates are having an effect on pilots and their ability to do their job
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Todd Insler’s Heinous Email About Breaking Nuremberg Code: https://bit.ly/3HR9ruX
Tucker Carlson and Josh Yoder Interview: https://youtu.be/RpMCVnujnok?t=101
US Airlines Has Pilot Shortage: https://bit.ly/PILOTSHORTAGE
Twitter User Complains About ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ Sticker: https://fxn.ws/32YJ8EA
Law Prohibits Pilots From Flying After Taking Experimental Shot: https://bit.ly/333HQrL
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