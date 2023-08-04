Create New Account
Geoengineering Free Canada Conference July 29, 2023
Alex Hammer
Recorded during the GFC Conference in Kelowna BC, Canada. Support GFC here:https://www.geoengineeringfreecanada.com/

SPEAKERS

Jim Lee @ClimateViewer

Reinette Senum:

ClimateViewer

newschemtrailsweather warfarefloodshurricanesfrequenciesdewcurrent affairsgeo-engineeringtornadoesfirestsunamisradarship trackswind turbinesbunker fuelhot spotsnexradsweather forecasts

