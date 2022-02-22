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Nazis Attack in Ukraine Today
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399 views • February 22, 2022
The Nazis replied to Putin with grad rockets. Journalist Max Blumenthal and Donbass war veteran, Russell Bentley, talk about the Nazis reaction today in Donbass. Also, added footage from the past regarding Nazis in Ukraine.
Watch the full interview:
"Russia recognizes Donbas w/Donetsk-based Russell Bentley"
https://youtu.be/9Mfv2M9q8vc
Watch the full interview:
"Russia recognizes Donbas w/Donetsk-based Russell Bentley"
https://youtu.be/9Mfv2M9q8vc
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