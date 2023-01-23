Create New Account
Athletes Collapsing, Elon Musk Poisoned By Covid Shot, And The Future Globalists Plan
The New American
The Vaccine is the biggest man made disaster in the history of humanity, and the globalists want more, more, more!


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

  1. OANN.com - Fact Checkers Try To Cover Up Evidence Thousands Of Athletes Collapsing From Heart Attacks After Vaccine. https://www.oann.com/video/pearsonsharpreports/fact-checkers-try-to-cover-up-evidence-thousands-of-athletes-collapsing-from-heart-attacks-after-vaccine/


2. Spirit of Liberty - Kaufman Institute for Coincidence (KIC) Launches Nationwide Ad Campaign

https://rumble.com/v24xov8-kaufman-institute-for-coincidence-kic-launches-nationwide-ad-campaign.html?_ga=2.88424411.113406423.1674444946-641448327.1674108078


3. InfoWars.com - Breaking: Elon Musk And Family Poisoned By Covid Shot

https://archives.infowars.com/watch/?video=63cde3f45b6e011d0c606803


4. Bannons War Room - COVID Was A Pretext For The Medical Matrix That Globalists Hope To Force Upon The Worldhttps://rumble.com/v26jy94-covid-was-a-pretext-for-the-medical-matrix-that-globalists-hope-to-force-up.html


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


