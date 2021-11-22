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The Programmer Shortage: How Easy is it to Get a Programming Job?
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41 views • November 22, 2021
The Programmer Shortage: How easy is it to get a programming job?
Qualified software engineers, managers, marketers and salespeople in Silicon Valley can rack up dozens of high-paying, high-upside job offers any time they want, while national unemployment and underemployment is sky high.
Marc Andreessen (founder of Netscape, cofounder and general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz)
References:
Marc Andreesen Shortage Quote: https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/marc_andreessen_419343
My Article: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/microsoft-layoffs-and-stem-shortage-claims-2009-2017/
Bill Gates Shortage Testimony (2008) https://news.microsoft.com/2008/03/12/bill-gates-testimony-before-the-committee-on-science-and-technology-u-s-house-of-representatives/#f5D7jgGUmeDSBtPe.97
EPI Report on STEM Shortages: https://www.epi.org/publication/pm195-stem-labor-shortages-microsoft-report-distorts/
Cracking the Coding Interview Book: https://www.crackingthecodinginterview.com/
Blog Post on the 10X Programmer: https://www.simplethread.com/the-10x-programmer-myth/
The Leprechauns of Software Engineering: https://leanpub.com/leprechauns
Recent July 2021 ACM Developer Software Shortage Article: https://cacm.acm.org/magazines/2021/7/253461-the-2021-software-developer-shortage-is-coming/fulltext
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Qualified software engineers, managers, marketers and salespeople in Silicon Valley can rack up dozens of high-paying, high-upside job offers any time they want, while national unemployment and underemployment is sky high.
Marc Andreessen (founder of Netscape, cofounder and general partner at the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz)
References:
Marc Andreesen Shortage Quote: https://www.brainyquote.com/quotes/marc_andreessen_419343
My Article: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/microsoft-layoffs-and-stem-shortage-claims-2009-2017/
Bill Gates Shortage Testimony (2008) https://news.microsoft.com/2008/03/12/bill-gates-testimony-before-the-committee-on-science-and-technology-u-s-house-of-representatives/#f5D7jgGUmeDSBtPe.97
EPI Report on STEM Shortages: https://www.epi.org/publication/pm195-stem-labor-shortages-microsoft-report-distorts/
Cracking the Coding Interview Book: https://www.crackingthecodinginterview.com/
Blog Post on the 10X Programmer: https://www.simplethread.com/the-10x-programmer-myth/
The Leprechauns of Software Engineering: https://leanpub.com/leprechauns
Recent July 2021 ACM Developer Software Shortage Article: https://cacm.acm.org/magazines/2021/7/253461-the-2021-software-developer-shortage-is-coming/fulltext
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
Support Us:
PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/mathsoft
BitChute (Video): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HGgoa2H3WDac/
Brighteon (Video): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/mathsoft
Odysee (Video): https://odysee.com/@MathematicalSoftware:5
NewTube (Video): https://newtube.app/user/mathsoft
Minds (Video): https://www.minds.com/math_methods/
Locals (Video): https://mathematicalsoftware.locals.com/
Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
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