BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nutrients Healing Homeopathy
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
330 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
77 views • 4 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )

You know, nicotine is critical in not only tobacco but in eggplant in cauliflower, the work of Bryan Ardis. You know, we don't have to randomly throw nicotine patches on. We can use our God-given..., we can clean up GMO. Genetically Modified Organisms are not of God. We don't bio-hack. You know, I won't ever use that term because I don't need to bio-hack. I need nutrients. I need healing for the soul, it's the soul of America, you know, and healing for the soul is homeopathy. We're teaching those classes. We've got them on our website.

Talk Truth 11.29.24 - Dr. Judy Mikovits: https://rumble.com/v5ucaik-talk-truth-

11.29.24-dr.-judy-mikovits.html

My classes on Odem: https://odem.cloud/eo/drjsolution

The Healing Power of Homeopathy: https://odem.cloud/account/program-details/2099

Keywords
healthnewsfoodtruthhomeopathynutrientsselfcarelearnmikovits
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy