MESSIAH'S CALENDAR NEVER USED ROMES WEEK

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ultimate chronological evidence from scripture alone proves Romes week was never used by Moses or Messiah. The true ‘sign of Jonah’ unlocks calendar found hidden in the TaNaK and Bryth Hadashah (N.T.).
End times discovery finds hidden calendar in scripture after death & resurrection:
e-book 1: 30 Evidences & Facts: https://drive.proton.me/urls/44PTFPV27R#ydBD7EG0Si5P
The Restored Calendar https://drive.proton.me/urls/FJZ3MHKNA4#dhZOxs6bGNf3