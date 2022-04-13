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As Disney continues to be exposed listen to a Disney star speak on Satanism in Hollywood for herself. She would know.
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1538 views • April 13, 2022
"They know that God exists. They also know that Satan exists. They're just counting on the fact that yall don't know that.
The things that you take in that they are feeding you. Those things effect you that's why they do it."
Notice how they count on our ignorance.
This is why the Great Awakening is so important. The veil is being lifted one step at a time
The things that you take in that they are feeding you. Those things effect you that's why they do it."
Notice how they count on our ignorance.
This is why the Great Awakening is so important. The veil is being lifted one step at a time
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