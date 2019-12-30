© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE THIRD TEMPLE - WHEN AND WHERE?
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • December 30, 2019
Daniel was given a vision far into the future, pointing to a time when the Jewish Temple would be rebuilt. The Temple in Jerusalem was destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD. Watchers of end times bible prophecy have long speculated as to whether or not the Temple would be built for a third time. But Daniel, verse 27, clearly sees that there is a rebuilt Temple. Many bible scholars believe that the right place for the third temple would be the Haram al-Sharif, also called the temple mount but there is coming up more and more evidence that the old temple was at a different location nearby. "And he (the antichrist) shall confirm the covenant with many for one week: and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease, and for the overspreading of abominations he shall make it desolate, even until the consummation, and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate." Daniel 9:27
Song by Barry and Batya Segal - Baruch Haba B'Shem Adonai
(Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord)
Song by Barry and Batya Segal - Baruch Haba B'Shem Adonai
(Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord)
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.