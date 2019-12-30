THE THIRD TEMPLE - WHEN AND WHERE?

Daniel was given a vision far into the future, pointing to a time when the Jewish Temple would be rebuilt. The Temple in Jerusalem was destroyed by the Romans in 70 AD. Watchers of end times bible prophecy have long speculated as to whether or not the Temple would be built for a third time. But Daniel, verse 27, clearly sees that there is a rebuilt Temple. Many bible scholars believe that the right place for the third temple would be the Haram al-Sharif, also called the temple mount but there is coming up more and more evidence that the old temple was at a different location nearby. "And he (the antichrist) shall confirm the covenant with many for one week: and in the midst of the week he shall cause the sacrifice and the oblation to cease, and for the overspreading of abominations he shall make it desolate, even until the consummation, and that determined shall be poured upon the desolate." Daniel 9:27

Song by Barry and Batya Segal - Baruch Haba B'Shem Adonai

(Blessed is the one who comes in the name of the Lord)