© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
When Will Christ Return? Could it be tonight?
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • August 14, 2021
The burning question for many Christians – when will our Savior return? Could Christ return tonight? DO certain events have to happen first before He returns, or could he just come back at any moment? How “bad” will the world be before Christ returns? Are we there yet? Find out in this fast-moving message that explores Matthew 24, Revelation 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19 and more! Some great graphics in this sermon.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.