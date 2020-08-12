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Breakdown ~ Alan Parsons Project
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34 views • August 12, 2020
I breakdown in the middle and lose my thread
No one can understand a word that I say
When I breakdown just a little and lose my head
Nothing I try to do can work the same way
Any time it happened, I'd get over it
With a little help from all my best friends
Anybody else could see what's wrong with me
But they walk away and just pretend
When I breakdown
I breakdown in the middle and lose my thread
No one can understand a word that I say
When I breakdown just a little and lose my head
Nothing I try to do can work the same way
Where are all the friends who used to talk to me?
All they ever told me was good news
People that I've never seen are kind to me
Is it any wonder I'm confused?
When I breakdown
When I breakdown
Take the wall away
(Freedom, freedom, we will not obey)
(Freedom, freedom, take the wall away)
Where are all my friends?
I'm so confused
Take the wall away
(Freedom, freedom)
Take the wall away
(Freedom, freedom)
Will somebody help me?
No one can understand a word that I say
When I breakdown just a little and lose my head
Nothing I try to do can work the same way
Any time it happened, I'd get over it
With a little help from all my best friends
Anybody else could see what's wrong with me
But they walk away and just pretend
When I breakdown
I breakdown in the middle and lose my thread
No one can understand a word that I say
When I breakdown just a little and lose my head
Nothing I try to do can work the same way
Where are all the friends who used to talk to me?
All they ever told me was good news
People that I've never seen are kind to me
Is it any wonder I'm confused?
When I breakdown
When I breakdown
Take the wall away
(Freedom, freedom, we will not obey)
(Freedom, freedom, take the wall away)
Where are all my friends?
I'm so confused
Take the wall away
(Freedom, freedom)
Take the wall away
(Freedom, freedom)
Will somebody help me?
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