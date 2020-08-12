Breakdown ~ Alan Parsons Project

I breakdown in the middle and lose my thread

No one can understand a word that I say

When I breakdown just a little and lose my head

Nothing I try to do can work the same way

Any time it happened, I'd get over it

With a little help from all my best friends

Anybody else could see what's wrong with me

But they walk away and just pretend

When I breakdown

I breakdown in the middle and lose my thread

No one can understand a word that I say

When I breakdown just a little and lose my head

Nothing I try to do can work the same way

Where are all the friends who used to talk to me?

All they ever told me was good news

People that I've never seen are kind to me

Is it any wonder I'm confused?

When I breakdown

When I breakdown

Take the wall away

(Freedom, freedom, we will not obey)

(Freedom, freedom, take the wall away)

Where are all my friends?

I'm so confused

Take the wall away

(Freedom, freedom)

Take the wall away

(Freedom, freedom)

Will somebody help me?