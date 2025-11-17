Steve Bannon “I’m done supporting Israel."

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
“I’m done supporting Israel. Netanyahu lies, starves children, and fuels endless war. No more foreign aid. No more foreign influence in Congress. Gaza opened my eyes — I will never support Israel again.”
https://x.com/SilentlySirs/status/1990031248157299161
Further Info:
Nov 16 - Steve Bannon Defects from MAGA :
https://henrymakow.com/2025/11/nov-16--steve-bannon-defects-maga.html
----------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!