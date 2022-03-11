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The aftermath in Coraki, NSW, Australia. 10 March 2022.
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32 views • March 11, 2022
After suffering the worst floods in living memory, the residents of Coraki, NSW, Australia clean up and pick up the pieces.
10th March, 2022.
The Aussie spirit of mateship is alive and well despite the wedge of division the globalist govt is trying to instal in us. It's not working.
The amount of people helping each other and the amount of donations coming in from all over the country to the flood ravaged Northern Rivers is amazing.
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All rights reserved.
10th March, 2022.
The Aussie spirit of mateship is alive and well despite the wedge of division the globalist govt is trying to instal in us. It's not working.
The amount of people helping each other and the amount of donations coming in from all over the country to the flood ravaged Northern Rivers is amazing.
Join Roobs' Flyers -
Telegram - https://t.me/RoobsFlyers
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/roobs-flyers/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/roobs08
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@roobsflyers:0
Rumble - https://rumble.com/user/Roobs
Gab - https://gab.com/RoobsFlyers
Twitter - https://twitter.com/RegusReubens
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/regus.reubens/
Website - roobsflyers.com/
Email - [email protected]
Thanks for watching.
All rights reserved.
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