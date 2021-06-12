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Dr. James P. Wickstrom's Eulogy
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65 views • June 12, 2021
Yahweh's Truth #6 [2018] lets Pastor Visser commemorate his late friend Dr. James P. Wickstrom by explaining his life, mistakes and countless triumphs. Who was Jim Wickstrom? Why did the world despise his teachings so much? This broadcast from WWCR shortwave explains the future of Yahweh's Truth as a radio broadcast while providing answers to many questions Jim's friends are asking.
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