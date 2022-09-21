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JUDGEMENT FOR IDOLATRY - FAMOUS PASTORS AND ATHLETES [SNIPPETS]
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
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260 views • September 21, 2022

Share these mini videos on social media and in chats- They pick up important points we all need to keep in mind and are a good reminder that there are no gods but Yah, God of all. Thank you.


WEBSITE: https://the-masters-voice.com


Full prophecy this is taken from:

IDOLS WILL FALL IN AMERICA -

https://youtu.be/8hXkLpqdIdw


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SHORTS are a great way to introduce people to The Master's Voice! Share on Instagram, Pinterest, Telegram, Twitter, etc. - all the places I'm not active. DO NOT download my entire videos & re-upload on your channels without my permission. Ask first if you want to re-upload an entire video. Viewers are free to use clips in their video or mp3 (be sure to say where content comes from). You can use links to share this YT channel or share links from https://the-masters-voice.com and from my community page. Thank you. JUDGEMENT FOR CORRUPT PASTORS - (Prophecy is 3 yrs old.) Cornucopia : https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/06/21/cornucopia-hall-of-delights-pt-3-june-20-2019/


The Pastor I'm talking about who was not named years ago because God was giving him a chance, is TD Jakes. He is under judgement of the Lord for deceiving and deliberately endangering the church. To those who think endless pity is the proper response for wolves who have had 20-30 yr careers tearing the sheep, please spare me. This word is for Christians who love JESUS FIRST, ABOVE IDOLS, and who understand that every joy ride will be sharply ended by God as we go forward in these unfolding end times. God bless.


Keywords
biblegodchristjesusblogtruthprophecychurchend timesjudgementathleteslordpastorscelebrityidolatrycelebritiesgod almightycelebrity pastorsfamous pastorsmasters voicefamous athletes
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy