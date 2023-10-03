The bunker command post of Ukrainian Army in Gorlovka annihilated by Russian bomb

The bunker-command post of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of Ukrainian Army, in Aleksandro-Kalinovo area in Gorlovka direction, Donetsk region, was annihilated by bomb of Russian Armed Forces. The command post with command and operational personnel, including foreign personnel in the building was destroyed due to accurate bombing entering the bunker.
