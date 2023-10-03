Create New Account
The bunker command post of Ukrainian Army in Gorlovka annihilated by Russian bomb
The Prisoner
Published 15 hours ago

The bunker-command post of the 25th Separate Airborne Brigade of Ukrainian Army, in Aleksandro-Kalinovo area in Gorlovka direction, Donetsk region, was annihilated by bomb of Russian Armed Forces. The command post with command and operational personnel, including foreign personnel in the building was destroyed due to accurate bombing entering the bunker.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

bunker-command post, aleksandro-kalinovo area, gorlovka direction

