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DR. CARRIE MADEJ: COVID-19 VACCINES - IS THERE A MANIPULATIVE ALIEN AGENDA? (MIRRORED)
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726 views • February 09, 2022
DR. CARRIE MADEJ: COVID-19 VACCINES - IS THERE A MANIPULATIVE ALIEN AGENDA? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Back To The Light at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZzyC05Q4H6Fu/
Why are supposedly "our leaders" around the globe using coercion tactics to forcibly get us to inject ourselves with a pharmaceutical product called a "vaccine" which is verifiably resulting in mounting destruction of human lives including those of our children?
Dr. Carrie Madej discusses an apparent satanic-inspired non-human / alien agenda to assimilate humankind into control by artificial intelligence and her discovery of apparent alien life forms in the jab.
Explore an apparent transhumanism agenda which entails the introduction of mRNA technology to facilitate the genetic modification of human bodies through DNA for the use of an apparent "alien-cyborg" collective.
Recommended "Human 2.0" references:
https://www.carriemadej.com/_files/ugd/05d5c4_7bd6070ca2754c3a8408feeafa2b68fb.pdf
PLEASE NOTE - Don't copy this video without our authorized permission. Copyright 2022 by Agora Media.
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Back To The Light at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ZzyC05Q4H6Fu/
Why are supposedly "our leaders" around the globe using coercion tactics to forcibly get us to inject ourselves with a pharmaceutical product called a "vaccine" which is verifiably resulting in mounting destruction of human lives including those of our children?
Dr. Carrie Madej discusses an apparent satanic-inspired non-human / alien agenda to assimilate humankind into control by artificial intelligence and her discovery of apparent alien life forms in the jab.
Explore an apparent transhumanism agenda which entails the introduction of mRNA technology to facilitate the genetic modification of human bodies through DNA for the use of an apparent "alien-cyborg" collective.
Recommended "Human 2.0" references:
https://www.carriemadej.com/_files/ugd/05d5c4_7bd6070ca2754c3a8408feeafa2b68fb.pdf
PLEASE NOTE - Don't copy this video without our authorized permission. Copyright 2022 by Agora Media.
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