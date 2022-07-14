TvNI = Truth vs. NEW$ INC. 2nd hour, " J-6, Inflation, Media,wars, aand Guidestones." July 10

Internal records from the Capitol Police show they were warned in advance that BLM members were going to descend upon the Capitol on January 6th dressed as Trump supporters to participate in riots intended to discredit him and his followers.

That was on the 5th … On the 4th, President Trump had authorized 20,000 National Guardsmen to be deployed to maintain law and order, but Pelosi, Schumer, and Bowser had other plans.

Must see - the very last frame! Graph.



A Monmouth poll shows that neither the J-6 Committee nor the Ukraine-Russia war rank in the top 22 issues on the minds of those who will be voting in the midterms this November, where economic issues prevail:

inflation (33%), gas prices (15%), the economy (9%) and everyday bills, groceries and the like (6%).

Even abortion only came in 5th at 5%, which means that the Democrats are up a river with no paddle and are headed for oblivion in November--if they allow the elections to even take place.

While 65% of US journalists think they are doing a good job, the public disagrees, with only 35% in agreement.

And prominent TV anchors appear to be among the most removed from reality in appraising their own colleagues' performance.

57% believe we are in a recession and 75% of blacks agree that inflation is the top issue confronting the nation.

Dutch farmers are protesting climate policies that could lead to world-wide hunger and starvation, which was the plan.

And the Georgia Guide-stones have taken a hit, which many applaud as most appropriate for a symbol of genocidal globalism.