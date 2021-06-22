© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Magnetically controlled protein NCs for intravenous injection to deliver drugs at the desired site
Follow
3
Share
Report
161 views • June 22, 2021
More Info: https://silview.media/2021/05/12/magnetogenetics-isnt-this-why-vaxxers-turn-into-fridge-doors-and-magnets-stick-on-them/
Video abstract of an original research "Magnetically controlled protein nanocontainers (NC) as a drug depot for the hemostatic agent" published in the open access journal Nanotechnology, Science and Applications by Prilepskii, Schekina and Vinogradov.
Purpose: Currently, there is a number of successfully implemented local hemostatic agents for external bleedings in forms of wound dressings and other topical materials. However, little has been done in the field of intravenous hemostatic agents. Here, we propose a new procedure to fabricate biocompatible protein nanocontainers (NCs) for intravenous injection allowing magneto-controllable delivery and short-term release of the hemostatic agent ϵ-aminocaproic acid (EACA).
Conclusion: The ability of synthesized NCs to deliver and release the therapeutic drug, as well as to accumulate at the desired site under the action of the magnetic field was proved experimentally.
Video abstract of an original research "Magnetically controlled protein nanocontainers (NC) as a drug depot for the hemostatic agent" published in the open access journal Nanotechnology, Science and Applications by Prilepskii, Schekina and Vinogradov.
Purpose: Currently, there is a number of successfully implemented local hemostatic agents for external bleedings in forms of wound dressings and other topical materials. However, little has been done in the field of intravenous hemostatic agents. Here, we propose a new procedure to fabricate biocompatible protein nanocontainers (NCs) for intravenous injection allowing magneto-controllable delivery and short-term release of the hemostatic agent ϵ-aminocaproic acid (EACA).
Conclusion: The ability of synthesized NCs to deliver and release the therapeutic drug, as well as to accumulate at the desired site under the action of the magnetic field was proved experimentally.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.