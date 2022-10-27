They're Panicking

Dems’ Alternate Reality
* Americans are rejecting their policies.
* Code red: voters give them the middle finger.
* Dems can’t escape inflation, crime and [Bidan].
* Failure of leadership: Joe is sinking the Dems.
* They only care about crime when they’re the victims.
* Media silent when Republicans are attacked.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 27 October 2022
