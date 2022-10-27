Create New Account
They're Panicking
Son of the Republic
Published a month ago

Dems’ Alternate Reality

* Americans are rejecting their policies.

* Code red: voters give them the middle finger.

* Dems can’t escape inflation, crime and [Bidan].

* Failure of leadership: Joe is sinking the Dems.

* They only care about crime when they’re the victims.

* Media silent when Republicans are attacked.

The full version of this segment is linked below.


Jesse Watters Primetime | 27 October 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6314461668112

