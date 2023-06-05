‘YOU CANNOT COMPLY YOUR WAY OUT OF TYRANNY’

German member or European Parliament, Christine Anderson, inspired with defiant testimony at the International COVID Summit held on May 3rd, when she proclaimed ‘I have decided to become so absolutely free, that my very existence is an act of rebellion.’
