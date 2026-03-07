Avoiding Deception Does Not Come Using Our Own Carnal Mind

The devil deceives the whole world easily and most of God's people because he has longed join the church knowing the time he has to corrupt all flesh like the days of Noah. Truth that is sharper than a double edged sword will become harder to find because we are going further into the days of Noah.

Think someone else is the god of this world? It is the same devil. Only 8 persons alive on earth were not corrupted flesh (physically and spiritually) in the days of Noah. And no children were in the ark. Parents wanted to save their children's lives and to avoid them being taken away, so they stayed outside the ark with them. In the war between God and the devil. The devil wars against God to the point where the only people remaining alive for God are alive because he cannot kill them. God waits to destroy the wicked until it gets to that point. And for those who are Carnal minded, 144000 is a lot of people. For those who are carnal minded, there has not been a time recently where we cannot put a number on the people alive on earth. They also register births to help with numbering a countries or world population.

God's enemies claim to serve him and they are in the majority.