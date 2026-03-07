BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Avoiding Deception Does Not Come Using Our Own Carnal Mind
Yahsdaughter137777
Yahsdaughter137777
178 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • 1 day ago

The devil deceives the whole world easily and most of God's people because he has longed join the church knowing the time he has to corrupt all flesh like the days of Noah. Truth that is sharper than a double edged sword will become harder to find because we are going further into the days of Noah. 

Think someone else is the god of this world? It is the same devil. Only 8 persons alive on earth were not corrupted flesh (physically and spiritually) in the days of Noah. And no children were in the ark.  Parents wanted to save their children's lives and to avoid them being taken away, so they stayed outside the ark with them.  In the war between God and the devil.  The devil wars against God to the point where the only people remaining alive for God are alive because he cannot kill them.  God waits to destroy the wicked until it gets to that point.  And for those who are Carnal minded, 144000 is a lot of people.  For those who are carnal minded, there has not been a time recently where we cannot put a number on the people alive on earth.  They also register births to help with numbering a countries or world population. 

God's enemies claim to serve him and they are in the majority.

Keywords
tribulationpandemicmarkofthebeast
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Belle Carter
Israel strikes Iranian clerical site amid succession talks after Khamenei&#8217;s death

Israel strikes Iranian clerical site amid succession talks after Khamenei’s death

Laura Harris
The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite&#8217;s war on freedom

The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite’s war on freedom

Belle Carter
&#8220;A.G.E.S. Fall Conference&#8221; on BrightU: How ancient Egyptian &#8220;biophotonic gold&#8221; was the original source of superhuman power

“A.G.E.S. Fall Conference” on BrightU: How ancient Egyptian “biophotonic gold” was the original source of superhuman power

Jacob Thomas
Review of Dietary Supplement Recommendations for Women Over 40 Examined

Review of Dietary Supplement Recommendations for Women Over 40 Examined

Morgan S. Verity
The Natural Advantage: Why Eating Spinach in the Morning Is a Simple, Powerful Health Act

The Natural Advantage: Why Eating Spinach in the Morning Is a Simple, Powerful Health Act

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy